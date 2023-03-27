Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,318,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,267,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 18,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $314.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $325.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.29 and its 200 day moving average is $299.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,171. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

