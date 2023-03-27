Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $18.77 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 2.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $267.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.30 and its 200-day moving average is $282.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

