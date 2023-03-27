Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

