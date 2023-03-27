Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $12.35 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.88 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

