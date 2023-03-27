PSI Advisors LLC Has $18.07 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

