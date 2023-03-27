Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,199 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 93,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 102,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,827 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $74.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

