Magnolia Group LLC Has $105.58 Million Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,143,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for 14.4% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $105,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after buying an additional 3,028,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,782,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,008,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after buying an additional 1,150,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 803.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 3.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 168,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,373,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,835,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FYBR opened at $22.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.90. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.