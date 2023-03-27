PSI Advisors LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 9.5% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after purchasing an additional 143,095 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $311.87 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

