PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 168.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock opened at $214.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

