Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $351.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.49. The stock has a market cap of $335.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

