PSI Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,738,000 after acquiring an additional 590,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $190.75 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.99.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

