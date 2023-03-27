Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 45 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.00.

Cintas stock opened at $436.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

