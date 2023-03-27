Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.10 and its 200 day moving average is $236.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

