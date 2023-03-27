Abacus Planning Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

V opened at $221.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.16. The company has a market cap of $415.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

