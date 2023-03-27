The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Cut by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

