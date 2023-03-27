Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 244 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $455.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $457.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.52.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

