iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 31.2% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.45 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.04.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

