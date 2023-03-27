CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Compass Point from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

CTO has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of CTO opened at $16.70 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $384.27 million, a PE ratio of -217.82 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John P. Albright bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,802.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

