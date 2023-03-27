InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Compass Point

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Compass Point from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

NYSE:IVT opened at $22.40 on Monday. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

