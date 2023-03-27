Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNQ. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.87.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE CNQ opened at C$70.60 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$58.75 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.15.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

About Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total value of C$400,010.00. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$400,010.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 1,175 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.14, for a total transaction of C$88,289.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,175 shares of company stock valued at $24,063,912. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.