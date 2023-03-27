Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Compass Point

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Compass Point from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $18.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.