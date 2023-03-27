Beacon Financial Group Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $397.45 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The firm has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.68 and a 200 day moving average of $392.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

