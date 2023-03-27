Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$72.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. CSFB lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.36.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
Shares of IMO opened at C$63.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.67 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.80.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
