Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$72.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. CSFB lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.36.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO opened at C$63.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.67 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.80.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.8481203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.