Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $35.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

