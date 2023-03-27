Field & Main Bank Sells 2,175 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,217,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $721,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

