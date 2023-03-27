Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 9,621 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.62 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

