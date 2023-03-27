AMS Capital Ltda Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AMS Capital Ltda trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,532 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 2.0% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $334.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.66. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

