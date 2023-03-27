Reviewing Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) and Its Competitors

Blue Safari Group Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) is one of 730 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Blue Safari Group Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A N/A -7.96% Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors -1.54% -69.28% 1.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

77.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Safari Group Acquisition N/A -$3.92 million -20.63 Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors $1.35 billion $4.08 million 24.20

Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Safari Group Acquisition. Blue Safari Group Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Safari Group Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Safari Group Acquisition Competitors 115 590 887 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 61.34%. Given Blue Safari Group Acquisition’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Safari Group Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Blue Safari Group Acquisition rivals beat Blue Safari Group Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

