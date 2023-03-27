Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.14.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 256.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after buying an additional 516,524 shares during the last quarter.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

