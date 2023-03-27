Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Sells $522,180.63 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 470,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $522,180.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,344,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,894.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $778,700.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $481,043.85.

On Thursday, March 16th, Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $576,826.38.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $512,224.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $699,282.50.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $559,815.92.

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $572,813.78.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,077,252.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $804,180.52.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $591.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TELL shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

