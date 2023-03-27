Comparing CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) & Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CVRx has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVRx and Ra Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ra Medical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CVRx presently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 117.69%. Given CVRx’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than Ra Medical Systems.

51.2% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of CVRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -184.38% -33.72% -31.27% Ra Medical Systems -110,533.34% -169.55% -119.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVRx and Ra Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $22.47 million 8.12 -$41.43 million ($2.02) -4.37 Ra Medical Systems $20,000.00 155.52 -$25.07 million ($92.36) -0.02

Ra Medical Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ra Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CVRx beats Ra Medical Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Its product, the Destruction of Arteriosclerotic Blockages by laser Radiation Ablation (DABRA) laser and single-use catheter, together referred to as DABRA, is used as a tool in the treatment of peripheral artery disease which commonly occurs in the legs. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

