MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) & Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Financial Analysis

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MingZhu Logistics and Virgin Galactic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Virgin Galactic 4 6 0 0 1.60

Virgin Galactic has a consensus target price of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 41.46%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 1.64 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A Virgin Galactic $2.31 million 487.31 -$500.15 million ($1.89) -2.17

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Virgin Galactic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MingZhu Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic -21,632.87% -80.14% -39.85%

Risk & Volatility

MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MingZhu Logistics beats Virgin Galactic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles. The company serves private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.

