Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) and Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Head to Head Survey

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) and Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paul Mueller and Ares Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 N/A Ares Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paul Mueller 1.88% 10.61% 2.88% Ares Acquisition N/A -41.82% 2.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Paul Mueller and Ares Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.4% of Ares Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Paul Mueller shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Ares Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paul Mueller and Ares Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paul Mueller $191.52 million 0.25 $3.61 million $3.32 13.03 Ares Acquisition N/A N/A $20.98 million N/A N/A

Ares Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paul Mueller.

Summary

Paul Mueller beats Ares Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Co. engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory. The Industrial Equipment segment sells products directly to industrial customers such as food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment, biopharmaceutical equipment, and pure water equipment. The Field Fabrication segment offers large field-fabricated tanks and vessels that cannot be built and shipped from the plant. The Transportation segment focuses on the delivery of products to customers and backhauls of materials and components. The Other and Corporate segment represents other revenue, unallocated corporate assets and expenses, and corporate other income. The company was founded by Paul J. Mueller and Gordon Mann in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

