Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.14.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.39, a P/E/G ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,363,000 after acquiring an additional 458,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 692,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chewy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,096,000 after buying an additional 102,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

