Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHWY. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.14.

CHWY opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.39, a P/E/G ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Chewy by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,432,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Chewy by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Chewy by 480.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

