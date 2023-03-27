Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHWY. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.14.
Chewy Price Performance
CHWY opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.39, a P/E/G ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Chewy by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,432,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Chewy by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Chewy by 480.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
