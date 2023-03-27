American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Buys $252,050.00 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEL. Piper Sandler downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

