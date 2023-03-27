TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Director Sells C$317,492.77 in Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) Director Joshua Andrew Blair sold 15,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.11, for a total value of C$317,492.77.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at C$27.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS International has a twelve month low of C$24.11 and a twelve month high of C$40.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.