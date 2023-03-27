Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,736 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $266,731.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,817,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,656 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $91,229.04.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56.

On Monday, January 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $223,177.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $324,784.60.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $103,783.20.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $56.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Stories

