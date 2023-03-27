Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Senior Officer Lars William Glemser Sells 19,379 Shares

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

TSE VET opened at C$16.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$16.41 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.41.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.18.

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.