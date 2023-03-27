Critical Analysis: WPP (NYSE:WPP) versus YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF)

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Rating) and WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YouGov and WPP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YouGov N/A N/A N/A $0.00 2,745.75 WPP $14.43 billion 0.84 $876.90 million $6.70 8.41

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than YouGov. WPP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YouGov, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

YouGov pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. WPP pays an annual dividend of $2.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. YouGov pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WPP pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WPP has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WPP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

38.5% of YouGov shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for YouGov and WPP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YouGov 0 0 2 0 3.00 WPP 1 2 5 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares YouGov and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YouGov N/A N/A N/A WPP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WPP beats YouGov on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers a range of quantitative and qualitative research services. It is also involved in the software development. YouGov plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

