Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) & InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Head to Head Comparison

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 19.67% 18.70% 5.28% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 14.92% 26.05% 6.39%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.45 billion 8.25 $284.63 million $1.53 41.90 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.19 million 1.78 $250,000.00 $0.12 11.67

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Equity LifeStyle Properties and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 4 3 0 2.43 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus target price of $76.13, suggesting a potential upside of 18.74%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.3% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 107.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes. The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

