Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) vs. Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Critical Survey

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Simmons First National 1 1 0 0 1.50

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.31%. Simmons First National has a consensus price target of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 40.60%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Simmons First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 27.57% 17.31% 1.52% Simmons First National 24.85% 9.40% 1.12%

Volatility & Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Simmons First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $146.69 million 2.29 $40.45 million $3.35 8.40 Simmons First National $1.03 billion 2.21 $256.41 million $2.07 8.65

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Simmons First National on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

