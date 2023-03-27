Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BSET opened at $19.04 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

