Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $61.98 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $62.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

