Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $114,684,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $111,638,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $103,061,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $70,641,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 481,898 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

