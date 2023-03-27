Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.