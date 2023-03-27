Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $1.55 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 45.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

