The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Sells $564,094.08 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,576.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toro Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTC opened at $107.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.35. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 90.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

