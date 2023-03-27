Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

