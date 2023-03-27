Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

