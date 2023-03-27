Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Cowen Price Performance
NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73.
Cowen Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.
Institutional Trading of Cowen
About Cowen
Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.
