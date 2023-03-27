EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $465.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.23. EZCORP has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $10.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

EZCORP Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EZCORP by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in EZCORP by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 752.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124,199 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

