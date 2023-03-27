EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Shares of EZPW stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $465.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.23. EZCORP has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $10.68.
EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.
